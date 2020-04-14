Elevate Health and OnePierce invest $430K with Pierce County Health Care and Community Based Providers

Submitted by Elevate Health.

TACOMA, Wash. — American’s healthcare system is under siege as a result of COVID-19. Disadvantaged populations across the nation and in hotspots like Washington are experiencing distress as routine medical care and community supports are placed on hold to address the pandemic.

As governments, healthcare organizations and community services lean in to stop the spread of COVID-19, many are facing new challenges to address the economic insecurity their struggling communities face. With this in mind, Elevate Health and OnePierce Community Resiliency Fund are infusing $430,000 of vital funding into our regional communities.

“We have a virus working its way through our community, affecting our businesses, our health care systems, and our economy. This downturn affects employment and reduces access to health and human services for many people,” said Elevate Health and OnePierce Chief Executive Officer, Alisha Fehrenbacher. “Working with our community partners, Elevate Health is rapidly responding to these issues so that our community can maintain these vital services and thrive.”

$180,000 to Fund Pierce County Partners

Elevate Health and OnePierce are distributing $180,000 directly into Pierce County so that our regional network of behavioral health providers and community-based care organizations may continue serving a wide range of patients during this crisis. This funding will:

Continue treatment for people in need of behavioral health support and services through Consejo Counseling and Referral Services, Comprehensive Life Resources and Rainier Internal Medicine.

Provide Substance Use Disorder treatment provided by the dedicated teams at Olalla Recovery Centers, Prosperity Wellness Center, Sound Integrated Health and Pierce County Alliance.

Continue providing social supports for children and families served by the team at HopeSparks.

Serve and support vulnerable populations through the provision of quality, integrated social services, and housing services from Catholic Community Services.

$250,000 to Pierce County Connected COVID-19 Response Fund

Elevate Health and OnePierce contributed $250,000 to support community and provider organizations serving people heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pierce County Connected COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $5.1 million to date from 146 regional funders. The fund, created by United Way of Pierce County and Greater Tacoma Community Foundation (GTCF), will help finance critical Pierce County community organizations including food banks, shelters, and childcare services for first responders, medical providers and essential workers during this crisis.

As of April 9, 2020, the PCC Fund distributed $1.2 million in rapid response funding to 42 entities and organizations. Requests for funding are being accepted and details are available through the GTCF’s website.

In addition to partnering with the PCC Fund, Elevate Health has engaged in crucial COVID-19 specific work for the residents of Pierce County, including:

Increasing access to and training for telehealth visits.

Support for emergency housing and care delivery systems.

Ensuring continued access to behavioral health providers.

About Elevate Health

Elevate Health is a Washington nonprofit organization catalyzing system change and aimed at improving equitable whole-person health. We operate on a community-focused and valued-based model to guide community asset building and renewable investments. We are a bridge for clinical and community strategies while integrating the voices of our community, partners, programs, data, and investments. We champion a cross-sector approach across every stage of life in alignment with our mantra of “Healthy People, Vital Communities.” For more information, please visit www.elevatehealth.org.

About OnePierce

OnePierce, Community Resiliency Fund (“OnePierce”) is a Washington nonprofit organization and vehicle for planning and making collective investments to improve health and health equity in Pierce County. Its mission is to invest in community health and vitality for whole-person health across every life stage. OnePierce is an impact investment fund due to its ability to capture and reinvest the shared value.