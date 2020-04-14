Democratic Socialists of America call on Gov. Inslee to take bold action on housing

Submitted by Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America.

The Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Snohomish County, and Whatcom County chapters of The Democratic Socialists of America along with over 125 concerned Washingtonians, came together to call Governor Inslee’s office on Friday, April 10. Together, we demand that Governor Inslee take immediate and bold action to support the housing security for all working class residents across the state.

As socialists, we see the necessity for immediate, bold action on housing, homelessness, worker protection, and public health. We need to mitigate the worst impacts now, and take steps to build a better and more humane post-pandemic future.

We believe that the eviction moratorium was a good step. However, these measures are not enough to protect our people in the long-term. Housing was a crisis before, but with COVID-19 the situation has become dire. Unemployment claims are at an all-time high. Nationwide, a third of people did not pay rent in April because they were not able to. We asked the Governor today: “What will you do to meet the dire and urgent housing needs of your constituents?”

We stand together to demand Governor Inslee & the Washington State Legislature:

Suspend rent collection Extend the eviction moratorium by 6 months Ban landlords from charging late fees Take vacant housing into public ownership to house people experiencing homelessness Support long-term tenant stability by lifting the state rent control ban and by enacting “Just Cause Eviction” tenant protections

We believe that a better world is possible. We call on our State leadership ensure housing stability during this pandemic, and in the future. Housing is a human right.

For more information or questions, please reach out to info@seattledsa.org or housing@tacoma.org