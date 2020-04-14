32 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 14

Today we confirmed 32 new cases in Pierce County and reassigned cases among counties. Our total is now 1,000 cases.

We are reporting the 3 new deaths below, bringing our total to 23.

A man from the Edgewood/Fife/Milton area in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

A Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

A Bonney Lake man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information during disease investigation. Adjustments can include correcting duplicate data, assigning a case to another county or learning a test was a false positive.

We can’t report test result numbers or rates at this time because the state data system is experiencing delays. Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.