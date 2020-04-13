University Place’s Duck Daze Cancelled

The City of University Place has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Duck Daze, which had been planned for June 6, 2020.

The event requires months of planning and preparations between City staff and vendors. Given that we are currently under a Stay at Home order, we are unable to begin these efforts and we are unsure of when the order will be lifted, which makes any planning efforts even more difficult.

We will continue to review the feasibility of our incorporating some aspects of the festival into other events later in the year. Watch for updates in Headlines and on the City’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.