Submitted by Andrew Kruse, Area Director for Tacoma Area Youth For Christ.

Canceled is one of our least favorite words in the English language now because of COVID-19. If you’re a parent, you know how disappointed kids have been during this global pandemic and stay at home orders.

Our mentors model healthy living and relationships to the students we reach.

As the Area Director of Lakewood and University Place for Tacoma Area Youth For Christ I hear from the youth and families we serve how difficult it has been to be at home for almost a month now. Our mindset has changed to replace, not cancel. More than ever we are living out our motto, “Give Life To Their Story”® to connect our well-trained staff and volunteers with students to listen and help their families with social, spiritual, and physical needs.

Since most of our programs take place after-school and we have social distancing restrictions we cannot do in person mentoring or Clubs. Now instead of playing fun games after school in a cafateria or mentoring a small group of teen moms, we are doing toilet paper balancing contests and letter writing to encourage students. We have replaced our in person programs with virtual spaces through YouTube videos, Zoom Clubs, and Facebook Live events.

Hope is what we provide in these spaces. Hope that these virtual spaces won’t replace our in person Clubs to socialize and discuss what’s going on in their lives. Hope that these students have what it takes to be resilient, and when they don’t feel like it that they have adult mentors who can encourage them. Hope helps them to know that we will get through this together.

If you want to get your student involved in one of our programs or want to know how you can support the mission to reach youth in Pierce County please email me at andrew@tacomayfc.org and I will gladly connect with you and share the different options we have available.

Our youth center located in Tillicum that has been serving youth and families for over 10 years.

*Tacoma Area Youth For Christ has served youth in Pierce County for over 70 years. We are a part of a national and international network of youth workers who provide resources, development, and mentoring for 11-19 year olds and their families. We have programs that reach urban, rural, and suburban youth through after-school campus and neighborhood-based programs, mentors for teen parents and youth in the juvenile court system, and ANEW safe space for girls who have been impacted by sex trafficking. You can visit us at www.tacomayfc.org to learn more.