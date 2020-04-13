Elizabeth Wesley Application Coming Soon

Submitted by T’wina Nobles, Elizabeth Wesley Executive Committee.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of our Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award Program. This phenomenal community effort has celebrated academic excellence, civic engagement and demonstrations of leadership of 3, 185 African American high school students across (7) Pierce County School Districts.

Along with our primary focus on incentive awards, support of career goals is reflected by an additional 177 college scholarships. Total community investment has exceeded $1.3M. We are also proud to recognize that a number of past awardees (Alumni) have gone full circle and are active leaders in Tacoma and Pierce County communities.



One of the greatest impacts of the COVID19 virus has been on schools. Great efforts are being made to deliver quality education via on-line classes and through alternative distribution of services. There has never been a more important time to support the morale of our African American student achievers.

The Elizabeth Wesley Program plays a significant role in achieving this goal. As such, we are attempting to celebrate this 25th Year Anniversary of achievement despite circumstances. However, we know that extra effort will be required if we are to effectively engage schools, students and the community. To that end, we ask for your continued support in all ways to ensure we have the capacity to celebrate our African American Youth in a manner that is unsurpassed. Your continued support is greatly appreciated. Email the Elizabeth Wesley Program for more information.