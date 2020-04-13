DuPont schedules Special Meeting for April 15

DuPont City Council will be holding a special meeting (agenda) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm remotely via Zoom.

The public can watch the events live on PCTV or the recording of the meeting afterwards.

The purpose of the meeting will only address items that are necessary and routine or which are necessary to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak to include approval of minutes, approve vouchers and payroll, purchase of stormwater equipment, environmental study contract with SCJ Alliance, ratify Mayor’s Emergency Proclamation, temporary increase in spending authority, economic methods of stimulus to local businesses and a City Administrators report on finances.