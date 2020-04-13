Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

Dear America,

Please, Wake up from your Zombie-like slumber. Across our beloved country, our God-given Constitutional rights are being “suspended” and trampled upon by so many liberal/leftist politicians from state governors to city mayors, councils and many others!

When did we grant politicians the right to prevent us from peaceably assembling, especially in practicing our right to freedom of religion? Who gave governors the ability to stop U.S. Citizens from protecting their right to self-defense and the right to bear arms to protect ourselves and our families? How did mayors and councils and other elected officials decide if your business is worthy of being deemed essential enough to be “allowed” to operate during a questionable, so-called “pandemic”? Isn’t your business, your job and your income “essential” to you and your family?

How can a governor simply wave a magic wand and cancel school for over 1 Million students for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year? You mean our public schools were not prepared for education in the 21st Century? Nope. Just cancel school. Yes, that will help our children prepare for their futures, right? That was our progressive and forward thinking leaders that messed that up! I guess they forgot to actually think about the future, didn’t they?

Oh, that’s right, a really bad virus has come to America. America has never had germs before so, we all just roll over and let leftist politicians institute Martial Law “Lite” in preventing law-abiding citizens from our normal, everyday lives. Many of us are not allowed to work. We are prohibited from worshiping and gathering for Bible studies and fellowship at our churches. We are prevented from getting together with family and friends. Our students cannot go to school. We cannot buy many of the things we need and want for our lives because so many legal businesses have been shut down by dictatorial executive orders. Though, it is interesting to note the businesses our leaders consider “essential”!

Let’s be clear: President Donald John Trump has not closed a single business or church or school! It has been mostly radical, leftist governors and political leaders who have marshaled all the power of government to control the population and institute a form of dictatorial control over the citizenry, which has not been seen in most of our lifetimes. At the same time, rich and powerful elites are saying that ALL people on earth will need an ID chip inserted into their skin to identify who has had their required vaccines! Don’t take my word for it, listen to Bill Gates himself describe his “ID2020” project that he is trying to implement TODAY! And, who chose Bill Gates as the health Czar of the world?

Is this what you voted for? When you chose your “progressive” leaders, did you know you were choosing men and women who would immediately “progress” into implementing the harshest forms of institutional control, due to a virus? Is our freedom so worthless that our leaders could think of no other means of helping to prevent spreading germs? The fact is that, sadly, day after day the statistics generally look like the annual death rates and victim groups of the flu season. Some years there are fewer and other years there are scores of thousands of deaths. And, why don’t we take more seriously deaths from all other causes which massively eclipse the Coronavirus? And, why do we allow the murder of about 1 Million children in America each year through poisoning, dismembering and the most Nazi-like procedures ever devised in human history?

Each death is a person. Every death is a loss to family and community. Even deaths to people with “underlying conditions” are a loss felt by many. That does not make anyone’s death less important. But, I fear that so many more people will be destroyed in their families and livelihoods through the stress and challenges that may result from this governor-ordered, extended quarantine. Statistically, we know we will see increases in physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse with alcohol and drugs, divorce, suicide, abortions and all that comes from the economic destruction and damage that closing down major cities, economies and states bring.

Many will say that it is important to prevent people dying of the Coronavirus. It is true. But, it is also important to prevent the destruction of our society and “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” due to a nasty germ. The harm we are doing not only to the American economy, which is an extension of all of our hard work and livelihoods, but to the fabric of American Freedom may, in the end, be the greatest destroyer of lives in a very long time.

It is time to stop this insanity and protect the vital freedoms and liberties which have been ordained by our Creator. Government does not have the authority to give our rights or take our rights. The role of good government is to do everything possible to preserve and protect our God-given rights.

We can keep washing our hands, coughing in our sleeves, staying home when sick, and all the rest, while at the same time preserving our “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”. These are not mutually exclusive endeavors. In a Free Society, these are necessarily mutual and concurrent endeavors.

It is time to wake up and hold our governors, mayors and other elected leaders accountable for the greater destruction they are unnecessarily bringing to America! We cannot, and will not, make public gatherings like church a thing of the past like Bill Gates has suggested. Neither can we wait a year or more until a treatment or vaccine is developed. We must live with the reality, like we already do every day, that we must do the best we can to be safe, hygienic, and responsible for ourselves and our behaviors.

There has never been a guarantee that we will see tomorrow. So, let’s move forward with care and consideration for each of our lives. But, let us not live in a dystopian fantasy where freedom and liberty have disappeared. The world has seen far too many lives lost and societies crumble from the oppression of “safe and equitable” governments like in the Communist Soviet Union, Communist China, Venezuela, Cuba, and many dozens more countries throughout the last hundred years. By the way, the death toll from those socialist and communist governments is estimated to be well over 100 million of their own citizens killed in such “egalitarian” societies. Look it up! And, yes, that was “real” socialism and communism they tried. That is how those societies always end up.

There are risks and dangers, but a free society is always the best. Liberty comes with the responsibility, though, to wash your hands and stay home if you are sick. You should have listened to your mother!

Can we see now that the progressives and powerful elites are using this Coronavirus panic as a means to control the people—You and me? If they cannot implement dictatorial control at the ballot box, maybe a nasty virus will do the trick! Wake Up, America! It is time to stand up for Freedom and Liberty once again!

May God Richly Bless You!

