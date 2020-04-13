CPSD Staff Spotlight: Tylee McMullen

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Carter Lake Elementary School kitchen manager Tylee McMullen. She is in her eighth year working in the Student Nutrition department.

Carter Lake Elementary School Kitchen Manager Tylee McMullen.

She also manages the district’s catering team, which along with leading the Carter Lake kitchen, gives her the opportunity to build her leadership skills. “I enjoy watching others learn and grow, knowing I played a role in their development,” she said.

Her leadership has come in handy during the statewide school closure. She has been asked to take on a bigger role as Student Nutrition has been working daily, Monday-Friday, to help pack meals for students to pick up at meal sites around Lakewood and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Tylee has helped manage up to 40 staff members at a time.

“It’s a much bigger challenge than I’m used to,” she said. “But the great thing is that everyone has really come together to work so hard doing everything we can to feed our community.”