41 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 13

Today we confirmed 41 new cases in Pierce County and reassigned several previous cases to other counties. Our total is now 969 cases and 20 deaths. Learn more on our webpage.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information during disease investigation. Adjustments can include correcting duplicate data, assigning a case to another county or learning a test was a false positive.

We can’t report test result numbers or rates at this time because the state data system is experiencing delays. Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.