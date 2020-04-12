In Uncertain Times, The Y Provides Online Classes, Child Care, Connections

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is serving our community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing free child care to workers on the frontlines of the crisis, offering virtual classes and programs, and reaching out to seniors who are isolated. From campfire sing-a-longs to cardio dance to culinary arts, the Y is helping everyone in our community stay active and engaged while staying at home.

Providing Care for Children

In response to the governor’s mandate, the Y is providing care for children of first responders, health care providers, and essential workers, allowing these heroes to focus on their responsibilities while their kids receive safe and enriching care. Full-day care for these children is free of charge for families and includes nutritious lunches provided by YMCA Camp Seymour.

Virtual Campfire sing-a-long led by staff at YMCA Camp Seymour.

The Y is currently working with school districts across Pierce and Kitsap Counties to provide care for 600 children at 14 school sites. All-day child care is currently available in the Bremerton, Central Kitsap, South Kitsap, Peninsula, Tacoma, Franklin Pierce, and Clover Park school districts.

Serving Our Community Virtually

The Y is also offering classes and programs online, where they can be accessed by the community. Virtual YMCA programs include livestreamed group exercise classes, activities for kids, guided art projects, spiritual and emotional support resources, tips for managing stress and finances, and much more. Explore Virtual YMCA programs at ymcapkc.org.

Reducing Social Isolation

As we work to safeguard the health of our community by avoiding social gatherings, we know that many seniors are feeling more disconnected than ever. The Y is reaching out to seniors with online resources to help them stay active at home. YMCA staff are also calling to check-in on members to offer connection and support for those who are isolated.

Answering the Most Urgent Need

With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving every day, the Y is working to find solutions for today and help our community emerge from this pandemic stronger than before. On April 1, the Y placed all membership accounts on hold and stopped collecting monthly dues. Now, they’re counting on the generosity of community members to maintain their crisis response efforts. Every gift matters — now more than ever.

Participant at a YMCA Child Care site for children of essential workers.

Lynn and Jim Maxwell are longtime members of the Lakewood Family YMCA. When the Y closed its doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they wanted to support the Y’s emergency programs, so they decided to donate their monthly membership dues.

“For us, the Y has always been about community,” says Jim. “And in today’s uncertain times, the Y is in the forefront of supporting our community, offering enhanced child care, free meals to kids, and online health and exercise programs to help us stay healthy while cooped up at home. That’s why we didn’t hesitate to continue offering the Y our monthly dues so they can continue to do all they’re doing to support all our communities in these incredibly tough times.”

Please consider joining the Maxwells along with hundreds of others who have stepped up to support the Y during these turbulent times. Make a donation today at ymcapkc.org/give/donate/.

About the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties has been enriching our communities for 125 years.