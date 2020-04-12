Help with EIDL, PPP, and Small Business Grants

Need help understanding the many COVID-19 small business loan/grant applications? The Tacoma Urban League can help.

Join Zoom sessions on April 14th (10a-12a) and April 21st (4p-6p).

Like many other economic crises, COVID-19 will disproportionately fall on the Black community. We need financial solutions that will aid in restoring economic growth.

Federal, state, and local small business funding are steps toward restoration in our community. Tacoma Urban League is poised to provide direct services to businesses owned and operated by Black people and other community members from historically underserved communities, cultures, and populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.