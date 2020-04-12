Chamber Creates One-Stop Resource for Business Concerns Due To Covid-19 Crisis

TACOMA, Wash. – Under the guidance of key industry experts, the Chamber, with help from the Economic Development Board (EDB) for Tacoma-Pierce County, is creating a 90-day Rapid Response Team. The team will consult with businesses and direct them to experts who will assist them with questions and concerns they have due to the Covid-19 crisis. The consultations will occur via telephone and through an online question form. The experts will be able to help businesses work through the steps necessary to obtain available relief and direct them to resources based on their individual needs.

The Chamber and EDB have received thousands of questions from businesses over the last couple of weeks during their Covid-19 Business Information Call Series. These calls were created to get the most accurate and up-to-date information out to the business community. They occur three times per week; include federal, state, and local officials, leaders, and expert sources; and have had an average of 600 attendee businesses per call. The major areas of concern that businesses have expressed include: Capital & Loan Needs, Unemployment and HR Questions, Legal Assistance, and Communications, Marketing, & Technology Needs.

Businesses can now go to www.rapidresponsesouthsound.com to get their COVID-19 questions and concerns addressed.

Instructions to join the next Covid-19 Business Info Series broadcast, can be found at www.tacomachamber.org.

To listen to past episodes, visit www.tacomachamber.org/webinar-past-episodes.html.

“During this historic crisis, we are here to facilitate opportunities for businesses in the South Sound.”

— Tom Pierson, President & CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber