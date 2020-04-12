60-day extension for Pierce County Ferry Value Pass tickets available

Pierce County Ferry riders may now request a 60-day extension for Value Pass tickets.

A Value Pass ticket is for five trips, and costs $21.80 for passengers/walk-ons, $39.70 for motorcycles and $73.40 for vehicles.

To qualify for an extension, the Value Pass must have remaining rides and an original expiration date of March 6 or later.

Extensions can be requested by visiting www.pierceferrytickets.com and selecting “Refund Request.”

Full instructions on how to obtain a Value Pass extension are available at www.piercecountywa.gov/valuepassextension.

The Pierce County Council passed an ordinance on April 7 allowing the Ferry Administrator to authorize the extension. Value Passes are normally valid for 40 days. The extension is authorized on a temporary basis due to reduced ferry ridership from compliance with the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.