10 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 12

Today we confirmed 10 new cases in Pierce County and reassigned a previous case to another county. That brings our total to 931. We also reported our 20th death, a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions who lived in the Edgewood/Fife/Milton region. Today’s case count is likely low because the Washington Disease Reporting System experienced slow Electronic Laboratory Reporting System uploads, then went offline for emergency maintenance. We may see higher case numbers again tomorrow. Learn more on our webpage.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information during disease investigation. Adjustments can include correcting duplicate data, assigning a case to another county or learning a test was a false positive.

We can’t report the number of negative tests at this time because the state data system is experiencing delays. Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.