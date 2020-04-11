U.P. Public Safety Officials Provide Guidance on Governor’s Executive Orders

Governor Jay Inslee has extended the State of Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, which bans all gatherings and temporarily shutters non-essential businesses, through May 4. U.P. residents are encouraged to visit the Governor’s Office COVID-19 website for the latest and most accurate updates. This is particularly important for those, including business owners, who are wondering what are considered “essential” and “non-essential” businesses.

The City of U.P. does not have the personnel to respond to calls regarding suspected violations of the essential business rule. Instead, residents are encouraged to use the Governor’s online reporting system to document businesses that they suspect may be violating the order.

U.P. Chief of Police Greg Premo says the University Place Police Department is not conducting active patrols or investigations on potential violations of the Governor’s Stay at Home order or Social Distancing directive. The department’s goal is one of education to help the public understand the provisions of the orders. “Our officers typically will not respond to complaints about individuals violating the order unless the situation requires a police response for other reasons,” Premo said. Citizens can always call the non-emergency number at 253.798.4721, however, if they are concerned about activity that appears to violate the official order.

?“We recognize that these are difficult times for everyone and the provisions of the orders can be challenging, therefore we will continue to educate and encourage everyone to follow the rules so we can put this pandemic behind us sooner rather than later,” Premo said.