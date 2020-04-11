TAPCO Credit Union Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Submitted by TAPCO.

TAPCO has named Scott Drabb as the credit union’s Chief Executive Officer. Drabb will continue to provide strategic leadership to the original credit union of Tacoma and Pierce County.

Drabb assumed responsibilities on January 1, 2020. Drabb has been part of the TAPCO fabric for twenty-eight years. During that time, he has been instrumental in the growth of the institution from sixty million in assets to its size of four hundred million today. He has been the financial officer of TAPCO Credit Union since 1992.