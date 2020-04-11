Pierce Transit April 13, 2020 Board Agenda Packet

The agenda packet for the upcoming April 13, 2020 Pierce Transit Board Meeting may be viewed and accessed by clicking the link provided here.

Virtual Meeting Participation

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the April 13, 2020 Board meeting will be conducted by phone. Per the Governor Proclamation 20-28 Open Public Meetings Act, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting. The public is welcome to participate in the meeting by joining via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering Meeting ID No. 289497354.

Public Comment:

To facilitate the public comment portion of the virtual meeting efficiently, we ask that anyone interested in providing public comment to the Board to please email your comments to djacobson@piercetransit.org or mail to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit, 3701 96th ST SW, Lakewood WA, 98499. Providing comments 24 hours in advance of the meeting will ensure that they are distributed to the Board. There will be no oral public comments

received during this virtual meeting.