City of Lakewood seeks bids for Fort Steilacoom Park Trail Access Upgrades

The work to be performed under this contract shall include improvements of Fort Steilacoom Park, located at 8714 87th Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA. 98498. Construction includes improvements to the existing park including, but not limited to, erosion and sedimentation control, grading and site preparation, a parking lot with 38 parking stalls, a new restroom and storage facility, roadway surfacing and associated storm drainage and landscape restoration, and all site furnishings including vehicular gates.

Project Description:

Plans, specifications, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance. Informational copies of any available maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection at the front counter of the first floor, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid walk-through will be available at the Project Site on Thursday, April 23st between 11:00AM and 2:00PM. Walk-throughs will begin at the intersection of Elwood Drive and Angle Lane.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027 or hand delivered to the first floor receptionist.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to determine and may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. The City of Lakewood reserves the right to determine the lowest responsible bidder based on factors other than price, including but not limited to the following: liability exposure, references and past performance, history of claims with other agencies on similar projects, inadequate or ambiguous specifications, specifications have been revised, lowest responsible bid deemed not best price obtainable, bids not independently arrived or submitted in bad faith (i.e. price fixing), a determination made that all the necessary requirements of bid process have not been met, insufficient competition, and other claims or other indications that cancellation or rejection of all bids is clearly in the best interest of the City. The City of Lakewood expressly reserves the right to accept the bids and award contracts to responsible bidders which are in the best interest of the City, to postpone the acceptance of bids and the award of the contracts for a period not to exceed 60 days, or to reject any and all bids received and to waive irregularities in the bid or in the bidding.

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday May 7, 2020, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood WA, 98499.