Steilacoom Town Administrator April 10 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 5, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – May 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

April 21, 2020 Town Council Meeting Cancelled:

The April 21, 2020 Town Council meeting has been cancelled in accordance with the Governor’s proclamations. The Town has requested/ordered equipment in order to conduct virtual meetings, however, at this time, the equipment is backordered.

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov:

If you have not already done so, please go to 2020census.gov to respond online (preferred option). You may also respond by phone at 844.330.2020. Phone lines are experiencing high volumes so if at all possible, please respond online.

Town of Steilacoom Sewer System Seeing Increase in Non-Flushable Items:

There has been an increase in non-flushable items in the public sewer system operated by the Town of Steilacoom recently.

Only toilet paper and what comes from the human body should be flushed down the toilet. Items such as hygiene and disinfecting wipes and paper towels can clog sewer pipes, cause backups in homes and cause severe damage to the sewer system. Even wipes labeled as “flushable” will clog pipes.

Flushing other items down the toilet can be costly to homeowners. Property owners are responsible for the part of the sewer line that runs from the house to the public lines. Property owners on a septic tank have full responsibility for maintenance and repair.

COVID-19 Update:

On April 2, 2020, Governor Inslee extended his “Stay Home Stay Healthy” proclamation through May 5, 2020. Additional impacts to Town operations are:

Town Meetings:

In accordance with the Governor’s order, the Town cancelled all Council, Board, and Commission meetings through May 4, 2020.

Town facilities are operating as follows:

1. Community Center – Closed except for the Senior Meal Site program which is being conducted on a take-out basis only.

2. Public Safety – The lobby is closed to the public; however, staff is available on an appointment or emergency only basis. Administrative staff is working from 7 AM to 10 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM Tuesday through Friday. Social distancing practices are being enforced.

3. Public Works – The building is open from 8 AM to noon daily; however, social distancing practices are being enforced. Please do not enter the building unless your activity requires an in-person presence. The utility staff was divided into two crews who are working on alternating days from 7 AM to 11 AM and then on-call for the remainder of the day focusing on essential functions only.

4. Sunnyside Beach Park, Saltar’s Point Park, the multi-purpose court, the Cherrydale basketball court, and all climbing structures/equipment in any of the parks are closed. In common areas of easily accessible parks and walking areas, please remember to practice social distancing guidelines.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Paul Loveless, Town Administrator, at 253.983.2074.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

We Love Steilacoom Association Food Pantry/Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates the Food Pantry/Bank at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington. Hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays. If you are experiencing temporary or ongoing financial challenges and/or food instability, please avail yourself of this resource.

Steilacoom Troop 45261 is offering a food delivery service from the We Love Steilacoom Food Bank/Pantry to individuals deemed high risk in our local area. Deliveries are on Saturday mid-morning/ early afternoons.

Please contact: troop45261@gmail.com

With your name, address, and phone number

Family Size and number of individuals in each of the following age categories:

0-2; 3-18; 19-54; 55 and over.

Community Services:

Childcare:

Community Services staff in conjunction with the Steilacoom Historical School District are providing childcare services to children designated by the School District whose parents are either employed in the medical field, first responders, or other essential employees.

Public Safety:

Significant events for Public Safety over the last week:

5 medical aid responses

1 arrest for repeat offender of domestic violence protection order violation. The suspect assaulted multiple officers during the investigation, necessitating force use by officers. No injuries sustained by officers or the suspect. Suspect remains in jail.

3 reports of domestic disturbances

On March 30, 2020, Governor Inslee requested citizens not use the 911 system to report possible violations of the social distancing guidelines but instead contact the local law enforcement agency. Please visit townofsteilacoom.org and select Social Distancing for more information on reporting violations. Business violations can be reported online at coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew applied herbicide to the hillside along Chambers Creek Road due to an infestation of shiny geranium, a listed invasive species. Additionally, the crew has been sweeping streets and blowing sidewalks along with other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew clearing foreign and inappropriately flushed items at the Marietta lift station; met with the contractor and reviewed the electrical plans for the Norberg development; assisted the Water/Sewer crew jetting sewer lines; turned off the school zone signs; performed a reconnection of service at the Harbor Oaks apartments; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew pulled pump #1 at the Marietta Street lift station to remove foreign and inappropriately flushed items; jetted select sewer mains throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including activating sprinkler systems and mowing. Additionally, extra effort was expended on litter control and garbage can maintenance due to an increase in walkers throughout Town.