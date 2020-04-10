Sheriff’s Deputy getting in on the reading game

Sheriff’s Deputy getting in on the reading gameApril 10, 2020 By Pierce County NewsNot to be outdone by West Pierce Firefighters, Deputy Cooke reads about Lowly the Worm. Any Busytown fans out there? Today's "Storytime with a Sheriff" features Deputy Cooke reading a book about the Lowly the Worm, which was his favorite book that his mom used to read to him. Full video on YouTube.Any books your kids want to see us read? pic.twitter.com/z6xSyDdLPG— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 7, 2020 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Related