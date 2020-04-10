Lakewood Playhouse seeks ‘Selfie of Support’

The Lakewood Playhouse – like all gathering venues – is closed in the fight against the coronavirus. But in the meantime, the Playhouse is hoping you’ll share a “Selfie of Support” with them.

“One of our favorite things to see at the Lakewood Playhouse is when people are taking “Selfies” of themselves before the show!” says John Munn, Managing Artist Director. “Whether it is outside, on stage, in the seats waiting for the show to start or even on our Actors, or Tech Crew, behind the scenes as they get ready to start.”

Lakewood Playhouse would like you to share your selfie of support with a note of support. They are planning a video to share with the community about how you feel out the Playhouse.

Send your selfies to John Munn by Midnight, Tuesday, April 14 via email to jmunn@lakewoodplayhouse.org.