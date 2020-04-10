Helping Our Neighbors in Need

This week, Governor Jay Inslee announced the formation of a fund specifically dedicated to supporting Washington food banks, whose reserves have been depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is called WA Food Fund and is being managed by Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations committed to helping communities across the Northwest.

The effort will combine small individual donations with business and foundation dollars to create maximum impact. Those donations will then be directed to organizations that deliver food to every food bank across Washington, including Northwest Harvest, which serves our local food bank, Nourish Pierce County.

Whether you choose to donate to the WA Food Fund or directly to Nourish Pierce County to help cover its food purchases, rent, utilities, etc., you can make a difference to those who are struggling to get through each day of this pandemic. If you are able, please take a moment to help a neighbor in need.

If you would like to volunteer:

Northwest Nourish (Mason United Methodist Church, 2710 N. Madison St., Tacoma) needs volunteers on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers do not need to commit to the entire time frame. Even a few hours would be helpful. Visit Nourish Pierce County for more details.