CP High School a year later

Submitted by KM Hills.
Last year The Suburban Times allowed me to post a comment on the lawn care at CP High School.
I know there are much bigger issues in the world right now but I for one want to recognize the significant improvement in the presentation of the name sake to our public school system. Not a weed showing. Hope it continues through the nicer weather yet to come.
Thank You CP Schools!
Comments
David Anderson says
Speaking of weeds, hopefully the unanimous position of the CPSD board opposing the Sex Ed mandate is not atypical and 130,000 signatures can be collected by June 10 to put Referendum 90 on the state-wide ballot followed by a vote of the people to weed out this noxious growth in our public schools.