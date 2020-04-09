Pierce College distributes Chromebooks, WiFi hot spots to students in preparation of virtual spring quarter

With Pierce College moving classes and services to remote operations for the duration of spring quarter, the college is working harder than ever to make sure each student is set up for success. Using careful social distancing measures, dedicated Pierce College officials distributed 441 Chromebooks, WiFi hotspots and other devices to students in need.

For any students who are still in need of technology, please email library@pierce.ctc.edu to get connected with the resources you need.

Don’t forget that Pierce College is here for you! We may be remote this quarter, but all of our student services are available to support you through these extraordinary circumstances.

Our Basic Needs Resources page provides critical information that can help you find immediate food, medical, mental health, childcare and financial assistance. For even more resources, visit our Get Help section.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.