Documenting Coronavirus in Steilacoom

Even during this crisis, museums are doing what museums do – collecting artifacts and information to inform museum patrons in the future about what happened in a certain period of time. Several museums in Washington are working on what to collect in order to build a comprehensive record of the coronavirus event which affects us all in some way. At our Steilacoom history museum, we will be actively creating items that can become that exhibit in the future.

To that end, we are preparing to do first person interviews with folks – first responders, teachers who are trying to teach in a new reality, mental health practitioners, business owners, regular people dealing with the isolation of stay at home policies, fear and inconvenience. If you or someone you know would be interested in being interviewed please let us know.

In addition we are seeking photos documenting anything that helps describe this time in Steilacoom, including the serious as well as the humorous and personal. Know of social media memes that are being used now? Send us a screenshot.

You can help by saving ephemera: paper articles, emails, notices, etc. Document how your family is dealing with the situation, battling boredom, staying connected, home schooling, getting groceries. Do your own written or recorded interview of family or friends; keep a diary. We want to hear your story, and gain more ideas of how to expand this collection.

Send these along to the Steilacoom Museum via email to steilacoomhistorical@gmail.com, by postal mail, or bring them to the Museum once we are open in the future.

Steilacoom Historical Museum

P.O. Box 88016, Steilacoom, WA 98388

253-584-4133