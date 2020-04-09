Construction resumes on N. 1st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Crews on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension will resume critical work on N. 1st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, starting April 8. Last week, Sound Transit directed the contractor to temporarily stop work to ensure that health and safety measures are in place in response to COVID-19. The health and safety of the workers and community are top priority. The contractor is implementing expanded safety measures and training. As long as the contractor follows these safety measures with additional oversight, critical work can continue.

When construction resumes, the following activities will take place:

In the Stadium District, N. 1st Street is closed between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue in both directions to install track, station platforms, sidewalks and driveways. On Division Avenue between Yakima Avenue and I Street, crews will install signals and lighting as well as abandon old utilities.

Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews are installing underground utilities on MLK Jr. Way south of S. 3rd St in front of the Baker Center driveway, closing this driveway. Please take S. L Street to access the Baker Center. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Crews may continue utility work on MLK Jr. Way south to S. 10th St.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues the track installation process on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 11th St. Vault installation may continue north on MLK Jr. Way to S. 9th St.

At the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility, crews will grade the yard and install a sewer line.

In addition, crews will “button-up” some construction areas and will return to these areas later, such as the traction power substation along Stadium Way as well as the foundations for Link power poles on Division Avenue.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 14th Street, S. 13th Street, Earnest Brazill St., S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of April 6

Where

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue at Yakima Avenue – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Earnest Brazill St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St – southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.