45 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Pierce County reported April 9

April 9 we confirmed 45 new cases in Pierce County, bringing our total to 838. We are also reporting a 17th death of a male in his 70s from Edgewood. Learn more on our webpage.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information during disease investigation. Adjustments can include correcting duplicate data, assigning a case to another county or learning a test was a false positive.

As of April 5, the state Department of Health reports private and public labs tested 8,870 of our residents. While the state data system is experiencing delays, there are a high number of unassigned lab tests. Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.