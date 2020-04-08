Pet Stores Designated Essential

Submitted by Jerri Ecclestone.

How many of you know that many pet stores, i.e. PetSmart, have been deemed essential and therefore whose employees must wear the same protective gear as the med workers, seen on TV everyday, each and every minute of each day as they are expected to report for work “as usual?”

I have a friend who has allergies and asthma but reports each and everyday, wearing that heavy garb, to ensure the shelves of her store are cleaned and stocked; that all of the small animals are fed and tanks and cages are cleaned while her own breathing is labored and the daily stress is taking its toll.

So when we pray and honor those medical folks who are considered “on the front lines”, please take a moment to include those folks who are doing so much for our animal friends. Not only these folks at stores, “deemed essential”, but those who “volunteer” with Animal Sanctuaries and Rescues, Veterinary Hospitals and Animal Control, and many more.

Peace and Grace, Y’all!