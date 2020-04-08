Onyx Drive construction starts April 13, 2020

The city’s contractor, Active Construction Inc., will begin work Monday, April 13 on Onyx Drive starting at Phillips Road and progressing west toward Garnet Lane and then between 87th and 97th avenues.

The work is allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

All work for this project will be done within the existing right-of-way. As such, the first step is to remove trees and clear the right-of-way.

The project was developed in coordination with an arborist to reduce the impact to trees, however there are approximately 190 trees that will be removed. Approximately 115 of the 190 trees are less than 12 inches in diameter and three are greater than 36 inches in diameter.

Rocks, retailing wall blocks or plants still in the right-of-way on April 13 will be removed and discarded by the contractor. Property owners who want to keep these items must remove them before April 13.

In some instances mailboxes may be placed on temporary stands if they are in the way of the contractor’s work. Eventually mailboxes will be consolidated into a clustered mailbox.

This project rebuilds Onyx Drive with:

12 foot travel lane in each direction.

8 foot shared sidewalk on the south side of the road with a two foot roadside buffer.

6 foot wide sidewalk on the north side of the road.

Street lighting suitable for the residential setting.

Realignment of the Onyx Drive/Phillip Road intersection.

Raised crosswalks at the intersections of: 97th Avenue 78th Street Coral Lane Radar feedback signs. Locking cluster mailboxes.



Read more about the project and find project updates on the project website.