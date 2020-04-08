MultiCare donates $1 million to support critical community organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak

MultiCare Health System announced today that it will be donating $1 million to help support other community organizations in Pierce County, South King County and the Inland Northwest region during the COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19’s spread in our state has had a significant impact on individuals, families, businesses and our economy. Many not-for-profit, locally based organizations that provide irreplaceable support services to their communities are among the hardest hit financially.

“Many of these organizations provide critical services, such as shelter and food for those in need, and childcare for the children of first responders and health care workers,” says Lois Bernstein, Chief Community Executive for MultiCare. “We are thankful for the work that these organizations do in our community, and we want to help them continue their work, particularly during this uncertain time.”

MultiCare provided The Greater Tacoma Community Foundation $500,000, that will be added to the Pierce County Connected Fund, supporting organizations during COVID-19. The remaining $500,000 will be split evenly between Spokane area and South King County community-based organizations.

“It is critically important that these community services and programs remain viable during — and after — the COVID-19 health crisis,” says Bill Robertson, President and CEO of MultiCare. “MultiCare is committed to supporting organizations doing this work, and doing so is true to our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future.”