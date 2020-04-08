Degh Tegh Community Kitchen, United Sikhs serve Mary Bridge staff

Submitted by Aman Ghag, Degh Tegh Member.

On April 1, the Degh Tegh Community Kitchen and the United Sikhs Non-Profit Organization had the opportunity to serve hot food to the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Staff. Both organizations regularly provide aid, meals and humanitarian support where needed. Degh Tegh Community Kitchen is focused on ‘Seva’ (selfless service) for less fortunate people with hot meals and non-perishable items. You can learn more about us at www.deghtegh.com

For anyone in need of food, a free taxi ride or any other specific need in these difficult times please do not hesitate to contact us at help@deghtegh.com or call our hotline number at 253-245-3260 and we will come to your support.