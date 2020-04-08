Centerforce’s client services continue amid COVID-19 pandemic

Submitted by Centerforce.

At Centerforce, the health and well-being of our clients, staff and community is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our clients and associates as the situation evolves.

With the recent extension of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order to Washington businesses and residents, our staff will continue to work remotely while also monitoring our clients’ well-being. We are also using this time to increase our staff training and professional development and prepare for our upcoming CARF accreditation survey.

Social distancing can be isolating for anyone, and especially difficult for our Community Inclusion clients. Our programs are designed to reduce everyday social isolation for these clients. The spread of COVID-19 in our region is creating a logistical challenge: Many of these clients reside in supported living, or group settings, where limitations are in place to restrict exposure. They cannot venture out for activities and visitors are not allowed access. Many do not have access to — nor the ability to use technology.

At Centerforce, we are working to gather cards with inspirational messages letting our clients know that our community cares. Want to send an uplifting message that will be forwarded to one of our clients? Send cards addressed to “We Support You!” c/o Centerforce, 5204 Solberg Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

We couldn’t have these client outcomes without the support from the generosity of our donors within the community. Because of the restrictions on large gatherings, Centerforce has rescheduled its annual Just Like You event, “Music: The Universal Language” to Friday, Nov. 6 at Historic 1625 Tacoma Place, 1625 South Tacoma Way. As our fiscal year ends in June, this will create an estimated $25,000 budget shortfall — a significant impact on our future services.

Our Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs currently serve 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce, King and Thurston counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and several barriers to traditional employment. Our Lakewood nonprofit is reaching out to ask our South Sound neighbors to help us in supporting this underserved community. Can you give? Sponsorship is still available for our upcoming event. One-time donations can be mailed to our office or made online at centerforce.net. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a one-time donation of $300 by any individual taxpayer is an above-the-line deduction in 2020.

For more information regarding Centerforce and its services, contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director, at 253-426-1860 or debbyg@centerforce.net.