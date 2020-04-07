ST to temporarily reduce service further on Sounder South

Because of reduced staffing availability to operate service, Sound Transit will temporarily eliminate one roundtrip on Sounder South starting Wednesday, April 8. The further service reductions also reflect a 92 percent decline in ridership on Sounder. The new reduction follows reductions in Sounder service announced last month.

Sound Transit announced last Friday reductions on Link and on ST Express buses operated by Pierce Transit and King County Metro. Due to reduced staffing availability, Sound Transit riders should anticipate the possibility of impacts to scheduled trips as well as the potential for further reductions.

Sounder trains

Sounder South weekday service will be reduced to seven round trips. Train 1505 (7:55 a.m. southbound Seattle departure) and train 1518 (10:16 a.m. northbound Lakewood departure) will be removed from the schedule. The northbound trips previously canceled are the 1502, 1506 and 1508 departures from Lakewood, and the 1516 and 1522 departures from Tacoma. The canceled southbound trips are the 1503, 1509, 1517, 1519, and 1523 departures from Seattle.

Sounder North weekday service remains reduced from four round trips to two round trips, with cancellation of the 1701 and 1705 departures from Everett and the 1700 and 1704 departures from Seattle.

Previously announced service reductions include:

Reductions to Link light rail

Trains will run every 20 minutes. They are currently running every 14 minutes. A revised schedule is posted online at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/reduced-service.

Reductions to ST Express routes operated by Pierce Transit

Routes, 560, 566, 574, 577, 578, 590, and 594 are running at reduced frequency similar to typical Sunday schedules, with some enhancements. In order to preserve service on more heavily traveled routes, Routes 544, 567, 580/596 (Sounder connectors), 586, 592, and 595 have been temporarily canceled.

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro

Routes 522, 542, 545, and 550, are operating on a reduced schedule with cuts to some trips. Route 554 is operating with close to full service with only two trips reduced. Routes 541, 555 and 556 have been temporarily canceled.

ST Express routes operated by Community Transit

Routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 532 and 535 are running on a reduced weekday schedule that preserves the overall span of service but at a reduced frequency for select trips.

Riders will find more information on the specific trips cancelled at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/reduced-service

and via rider alerts, which they can sign up to receive electronically.

During the COVID-19 response riders should take into account that electronic resources such as Google maps, One Bus Away and other applications and websites may not have accurate information for all trips, including service reductions affecting other agencies.

The service reductions still allow for adequate social distancing to protect riders and operators. To prevent overcrowding, bus drivers may determine that a bus is full and not allow for additional passengers. Sound Transit will be monitoring the latest service changes to see if any additional measures are necessary to mitigate the impact to passengers.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations (race, color, national origin), low-income and limited-English-proficiency populations. To the greatest extent possible, we will continue to run trains and buses at our earliest and latest normal weekday hours. At this time normal service will continue on Tacoma Link.

Sound Transit has suspended fare requirements on all buses and trains until further notice to help protect transit employees and riders through social distancing. In addition, ST Express passengers will board and exit buses through rear doors whenever possible, increasing separation from operators whose dedication enables Sound Transit to continue service. People with disabilities who need to use the boarding ramp or the lowering feature of the bus may still board via the front door and use the priority seating area.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org. The language line 1-800-823-9230 is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons.