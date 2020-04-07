Rebecca Parson Builds Momentum in WA-06

Submitted by Rebecca Parson 2020 Campaign.

Rebecca Parson on Saturday announced that her campaign raised over $44,000 in the first quarter of 2020, a 30% increase over her previous quarter. Parson is the progressive Democrat running for Congress in WA-06 (Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Kitsap County, and the Olympic Peninsula) against Derek Kilmer, the 11th most conservative Democrat in the House, as ranked by the nonprofit GovTrack.

In Q1, the Rebecca Parson 2020 campaign received over 2,000 donations, with an online donation average of $20.68. On the last day of the quarter alone, the campaign raised over $4,000. This brings the campaign’s total fundraising to over $122,000: more than all of Kilmer’s challengers — Democratic, Republican, independent, and third party — in 2014, 2016, and 2018 combined.

In Q1, Parson gained national attention with a feature article in Current Affairs. She was also covered in The Nation as the first congressional candidate in the country to suspend canvassing because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Her work as a tenants’ rights organizer was covered in Jewish Currents. In Q1, Parson was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Our Revolution, and Matriarch PAC (the progressive alternative to EMILY’s List).



As part of her campaign’s move to a 100% digital campaign, Parson held a Zoom meeting with residents of the Pearl on Oyster Bay, a senior living community in Bremerton, WA. She also held an online town hall with Matt Bruenig of the People’s Policy Project (3P) and Peter Gowan, a housing policy expert who advised on the Homes Guarantee and on Ilhan Omar’s housing bill. In just 24 hours, Parson and West Sound DSA raised over $1,000 online for residents of the 6th District who needed assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic and immediately used the donations to deliver aid.



Parson gained 8,000 Twitter followers — a 32% increase — in just 24 hours, bringing her following to 6,000 greater than Kilmer’s, after tweeting the following information:

Derek Kilmer is the 11th most conservative Democrat in the House.

Parson rents. Kilmer takes real estate money.

Parson supports the Green New Deal. Kilmer takes Big Oil money.

Parson supports Medicare for All. Kilmer takes Big Pharma money.

Parson’s two videos on Twitter in the last week have gained over 75,000 views.

“I’m honored that residents of my district and progressives across the country are trusting me with their support and donations, especially during this difficult time. To paraphrase a recent headline: reality has endorsed progressive policies. We need Medicare for All, a Homes Guarantee, and a strong safety net more than ever. What we don’t need is conservative Democrats like Derek Kilmer, who has taken $3.2 million from corporate PACs and who opposes Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. This seat has been Democratic for 55 years — there’s no excuse for it being held by someone who is so conservative. We need leaders who will never sell out the people. Thanks to my supporters, I’m going to win and fight for progressive policies in Congress,” Parson stated.

The handling of the coronavirus outbreak is of grave concern. And while it demands a better response from public officials, it also demands that we create a safety net that allows the sick to get well without concern for their economic or housing security. Parson has spent her entire adult life fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson is the first LGBTQ+ person and the first woman ever to run for Congress in WA-06.

Unlike corporate Democrats, Parson will follow through.

Parson has been featured in Current Affairs and The Nation, and she has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, DSA, Our Revolution, and the Washington State Democrats Progressive Caucus. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at: rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.