Pierce County Library Board to discuss services while closed due to COVID-19

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss services the Library System is offering while it is closed to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) and in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order. Join the meeting via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #, on Wednesday, April 8, at 3:30 p.m.

At the April meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Online library services: While the Pierce County Library’s buildings are closed, the Library System’s online library is always open. People can get and start using a library card immediately and gain access to all online library services. Online services include e-books, audiobooks, and magazines and e-sources such as Lynda.com with resources to help with personal and professional goals, Ancestry Library, Tumblebook Library featuring animated, talking picture books, and tools for students while studying at home with real-time, online tutors.

E-book and audiobook offerings: Library managers will discuss buying more e-books and audiobooks now versus spreading the purchases throughout the year, in order to keep up with the demand for online books right now. This direction also reduces the holds queue and the time people wait for e-books and audiobooks. In March 2020, 2,000 more people checked out e-books and audiobooks compared with March 2019, for a 41% increase over March 2019. This was the highest growth of any month in the past three years.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm