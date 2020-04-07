Learn More About Native Plants in Washington State

Submitted by Washington Native Plant Society.

This April is the first Native Plant Appreciation Month (NPAM) in Washington. In the past, it was only a week long. It was proposed that it

become a month-long recognition for people to “Educate-Appreciate-Advocate” our native plants.

Govenor Inslee, upon our request, signed a Proclamation to that effect. Please go to www.wnps.org/wnps-annual-events/npaw. There you will find 10 webinars, some of which may appeal to you, for example, “Gardening with Native Plants.” Please scroll down to see the full list of events. You must preregister as there is a limit of 100 participants a webinar.