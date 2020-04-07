Eloise's Cooking Pot Food Bank Offering Home Delivery to Essential Healthcare Workers

In response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank in Tacoma is now offering home delivery food services to essential healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the crisis in Pierce County.

The MADF wants to help those who are working to help us all. Healthcare workers who sign up for home delivery through The MADF website will be added to routes to receive weekly delivery of fresh groceries to their homes from Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank for the duration of this crisis. The sign-up form can be accessed at themadf.org/healthcare-provider-home-delivery/.

The MADF and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, continue to focus on the mission to make a difference in the lives of others, one person at a time, by helping them acquire the most basic human needs: food, housing, encouragement, and opportunity. As stated by Ms. Blue, “There are few people who are placing personal risk aside and doing more to protect us than healthcare workers at the forefront during this time. The MADF believes we should all do more to help these workers during this trying situation. They are working long hours in stressful conditions and we want to make it as safe and easy for these workers to access the food they and their families need. We, as a community, are in this together and it is important to support and care for one another.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is a program of The MADF and is the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. This food bank serves an average of 19,000 people with over 150,000 lbs. of food and other goods each month. These the pandemic Eloise’s service numbers have doubled. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side. They can be reached at 253-212-2778. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for more information.