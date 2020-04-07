Clover Park School District meal times updated for eight stops

Clover Park School District (CPSD) is updating meal distribution times for eight stops beginning Monday, April 6. Meals are delivered daily, Monday through Friday, to 69 locations in Lakewood and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord for children 18 years and younger. Meals include breakfast and lunch.

Pickup locations at Beachwood, Meriwether, Hillside and Carter Lake elementary schools will be moved to each school’s outside play area and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, Monday-Friday. The extended times will help reduce lines and wait times. Families should remember to practice social distancing.

Additionally, times have changed for the following four stops:

Stop no. 55 at D St. SW and 8th St. SW will serve meals for 15 minutes beginning at 12:20 p.m.

Stop no. 56 at Tillicum Elementary School will serve meals beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Stop no. 57 at Woodbrook Middle School will serve meals beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Stop no. 58 at the park at Adams St. and Coolidge Ave. will serve meals for 15 minutes beginning at 11:35 a.m.

Please review the updated times before going to pick up meals. An updated list and map of meal times and locations is available on the district website.