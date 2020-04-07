44 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 7

April 7 we confirmed 44 new cases in Pierce County, bringing our total to 760. We are also reporting a 13th death of a male in his 40s from Spanaway and a 14th death of a female in her 70s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions. Learn more on our webpage.

Today’s case count also corrects a duplicate case previously reported. Our daily case totals can change as we get new information about our cases or find duplicate data that may have been reported. As of April 5, the state Department of Health reports private and public labs tested 8,870 of our residents. While the state data system is experiencing delays, there are a high number of unassigned lab tests.

Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.