Road work begins April 8 on Steilacoom Boulevard

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 8 on the city’s Steilacoom Boulevard overlay project. This work is allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, which deemed city operations essential including the functions of Public Works departments.

NW Cascade will perform survey work along Steilacoom Boulevard between Weller and Custer roads to locate underground utilities as well as use excavators to cut the pavement.

While the cutting work is done the outside lane of Steilacoom Boulevard will be temporarily closed. No pavement will be removed from the outside lane at this time, though that will occur at a later point in the project.

Looking ahead to April 13, storm drainage repairs will begin which will require the road to be reduced down to one lane in each direction. Traffic will be shifted to one side of the road to accommodate the work.

Drivers should plan accordingly and consider alternate routes where possible to avoid potential backups.

This project widens Steilacoom Boulevard and 88th Street between Weller and Custer roads for the inclusion of bike facilities and 5-foot wide concrete sidewalks. It also includes curb and gutter, street lighting, traffic signal upgrade, along with associated storm drainage improvements, bridge modifications to Chambers Creek Bridge and pavement rehabilitation and overlay.