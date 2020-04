Many local restaurants remain open for take-out in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The easiest way to find – and support – local restaurants is to search one of the existing delivery/order taking applications.

Searching any of the following can be done without having to sign-up for an account.

Doordash (Delivery or Pickup)

Grubhub (Delivery or Pickup)

Uber Eats (Delivery or Pickup)

If you’d rather not use one of these services, you should be able to search and then contact the restaurant directly with a quick Google search.