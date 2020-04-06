Governor signs Leavitt Bill to Fund PERS 1/TRS 1 COLA for Retired Public Workers

Many retired teachers, corrections officers, and other public workers have not seen a permanent cost of living adjustment in their retirement for years due to state budget cuts during the Great Recession. Because of those cuts and increasing cost of living, many retirees have struggled with making ends meet. Thanks to a new law sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, a three percent increase is on its way. Governor Jay Inslee signed HB 1390 into law April 3, funding cost of living adjustments for retired public workers in the PERS 1/TRS 1 system.

“This state has fantastic former teachers, school cafeteria workers, corrections officers, park maintenance staff, and social workers who worked hard and played by the rules. But due to the Great Recession, they have fallen behind and have had to make tough choices about what bills they can pay. That’s wrong and I am proud that this new law will give them a modest increase to help cover those monthly costs,” said Leavitt.

The increase to PERS 1/TRS 1 COLA begins on July 1, 2020.