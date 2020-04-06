Construction project on section of Canyon Road East expected to start April 8

Construction on a project to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion on Canyon Road East between 99th Street Court East and 84th Street East is expected to start April 8.

Crews will work 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The road may periodically be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A significant portion of the construction work is expected to be completed by February 2021. Minor work will continue through February 2022. If a winter suspension is needed due to weather, this schedule could be impacted.

About the project

Canyon Road East from 96th Street East to 84th Street East will be widened to five lanes, with two through lanes in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane. This section will have paved shoulders, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

Canyon Road East from 99th Street Court East to 96th Street East will be widened to four lanes, with two through lanes in each direction. This section will have paved shoulders and barrier curbs on the west side, and curbs, gutters, and sidewalks on the east side.

A new traffic signal will be added at the Canyon Road East and 96th Street East intersection. The Canyon Road East and 84th Street East intersection will be widened, and a new traffic signal system will be installed to accommodate the new configuration.

Street lighting, an enclosed storm drain system, and stormwater storage and treatment facilities will be added as part of the project.

Construction schedule

Utility relocation work began in 2019 and continues with communications companies relocating facilities.

Construction work will begin on the east side of the project, with crews clearing the project site through mid-May. Work to install storm drainage facilities will run from mid-April to early June. A 35-foot-long retaining wall will be built about 200 feet east of the Canyon Road East and 84th Street East intersection from June to early October.

Crews will install street lights and traffic signal system infrastructure from late June to late September. Curbs and gutters will be installed from late July to late September, while sidewalks and curb ramps will be installed from August to mid-September. Paving work is expected to take place in September, although the work is weather dependent.

Work is scheduled to shift to the west side of the project in September, with crews installing drainage facilities, street lights, traffic signal system infrastructure, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Paving work is expected to take place in December 2020, although the work is weather dependent.

From October to February, crews will finish paving and will restripe the road into the new configuration. This work is weather dependent. The new traffic signal systems will be activated after the restriping work.

Landscaping maintenance is expected to run through February 2022.

Rhino Construction is the contractor, and will follow updated safety guidelines that comply with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The construction cost is approximately $8.9 million and is funded with County Road Funds, Traffic Impact Fees and Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Urban Arterial Program funds.

Learn more about the project at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5726.

This project will support the planned Canyon Road Regional Connection Project. Learn more at www.canyonroadconnection.org.