31 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 6

April 6 we confirmed 31 new cases in Pierce County, bringing our total to 717. We are also reporting an 11th death of a male in his 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions, and a 12th death of a female in her 80s from Bonney Lake with underlying health conditions. Learn more on our webpage.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information about our cases or find duplicate data that may have been reported. The state Department of Health reports private and public labs tested 8,870 of our residents. While the state data system is experiencing delays, there are a high number of unassigned lab tests.

Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.