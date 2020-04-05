Tacoma plumbing business implements zero-contact policy for safety, offers to deliver essentials on service calls

Submitted by Harts Services.

Harts Services, a Tacoma-based plumbing company founded in 2013, is committed to protecting South Sound residents during the COVID-19 outbreak by implementing increased safety measures such as a zero-contact policy for home service calls and offering to deliver essentials for those in need.

“The health and safety of the communities we serve throughout South Sound are priority number one for us,” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. “Our entire team has really stepped up to the occasion, adhering to new safety protocols and taking the utmost care when interacting with each and every customer.”

In addition to the zero-contact policy in which Harts Services service experts will observe social distancing and respectfully avoid handshakes and high-fives to protect customers and themselves, the team is equipped with gloves and professional sanitation equipment to further enhance the safety of service trips. The company has also taken steps to financially help those in need of essential plumbing services like restoring hot water.

“Some issues, like leaks and clogged drains, can result in more costly damage later on if delayed,” Hart said. “However, we’re sensitive to the dilemma many furloughed homeowners are in when facing these challenges, so we’ve cut our trip charges in half and began immediately offering no interest financing with no payments for 12 months.”

Plumbing service experts running calls for Harts Services are offering, whenever possible, to pick up items like groceries, toiletries and prescriptions from pharmacies for customers while on route and deliver them at the scheduled service time.

“Our motto at Harts Services has always been ‘we care more,’ and that rings true now more than ever as more families begin to shelter in place per Washington state’s stay at home order,” said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Services. “It’s essential that those spending more time at home have access to clean, hot water at all times of the day. We see it as a civic responsibility to protect those resources for our community, and we look forward to continuing to serve Tacoma and South Sound throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

For more information about Harts Services, please call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.