COVID-19 Response Measures Involving Homeless in Puyallup

In the last few weeks, a number of homeless persons pitched tents or parked vehicles near Puyallup’s skate park. In the interest of public health, safety and sanitation, portable restrooms and a handwashing station were temporarily set up to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This was in response to the declared state of emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and intended to allow for necessary social distancing per the governor’s orders.

Unfortunately, the continued influx of persons from outside the area rendered this situation untenable. The number of people showing up at this site placed an unsustainable burden on the extremely limited resources that were available, and potentially jeopardized the social distancing that must occur to hinder the spread of the novel coronavirus in our community.

As a result, a limited number of tents have been relocated to the parking lot of the closed recreation center on Valley Avenue. In the interest of public health, safety and sanitation, portable restrooms and a handwashing station have been temporarily set up to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Riverwalk Trail is closed to all and the prohibition on trespassing is being enforced. 4th Street NW is closed to parking.

To date, no COVID-19 cases in Puyallup have been associated with homeless persons. The protection and well-being of our community, including our first responders, remains the overriding goal behind the temporary provision of sanitation facilities and the temporary measure of providing for critical social distancing in this population.