68 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 5

April 5 we confirmed 68 new cases in Pierce County, bringing our total to 688. We are also reporting a 9th death of a female in her 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions, and a 10th death of a male in his 80s from Key Peninsula with underlying health conditions. Learn more on our webpage.

Our daily case totals can change as we get new information about our cases or find duplicate data that may have been reported. The state Department of Health reports private and public labs tested 7,114 of our residents. While the state data system is experiencing delays, there are a high number of unassigned lab tests.

Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.