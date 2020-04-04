TACOMA, Wash.—Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pierce County. Since we announced the county’s first case on March 6, the total has climbed to 498 cases as of April 2, including seven deaths. Today, April 2, Gov. Inslee extended statewide Stay Home, Stay Healthy order to May 4 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is widespread in our communities,” said Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH. “Social distancing and limits on contact with others are essential to see progress in slowing the disease spread,” Chen said.

Read more: Gov. Inslee extends Stay Home, Stay Healthy order | Health Department News | Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department