51 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported on April 4

On Saturday we confirmed 51 new cases in Pierce County, bringing our total to 620. We are also reporting an 8th death of a female in her 70s from Central Pierce County with underlying health conditions. Learn more on our webpage.

Today’s case count also corrects two duplicate cases. We have reduced yesterday’s new case total from 73 to 71 to reflect this correction. Our daily case totals can change as we get new information about our cases or find duplicate data that may have been reported. In addition to receiving reports from the state Department of Health and while the state data system is experiencing delays, we are also taking reports from private laboratories to provide the most timely local picture of our county’s case counts.

Read the Department of Health’s statement on the delay in data posting.